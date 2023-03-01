Insurance Age

Bravo unveils ‘biggest transformation’ in broker network trading for two decades

    Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Bravo has hailed its latest launch as “the biggest transformation” to how broker networks add value for members in the past 20 years.

The new Accelerator initiative – a suite of data-, trading- and service-driven tools – was unveiled to delegates attending the Bravo Networks annual conference at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham this morning.

Accelerator’s primary tool – Bravo Insights – focuses on placement-consolidation opportunities on a case-by-case basis. The network claims the “data-driven, appetite-matching service gives unprecedented insight to support network members by creating a placement plan”.

It added Bravo

