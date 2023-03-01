Bravo unveils ‘biggest transformation’ in broker network trading for two decades

Bravo has hailed its latest launch as “the biggest transformation” to how broker networks add value for members in the past 20 years.

The new Accelerator initiative – a suite of data-, trading- and service-driven tools – was unveiled to delegates attending the Bravo Networks annual conference at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham this morning.

Accelerator’s primary tool – Bravo Insights – focuses on placement-consolidation opportunities on a case-by-case basis. The network claims the “data-driven, appetite-matching service gives unprecedented insight to support network members by creating a placement plan”.

It added Bravo