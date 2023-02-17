Insurance Age

Are brokers bucking the trend of insurtech investment struggles?

sad-face-graph
According to a new Gallagher Re report, global insurtech investment fell in the fourth quarter of 2022 to its lowest level since the third quarter of 2020. Sophie Locke-Cooper details why some may be struggling even if there are signs of hope among broker insurtechs.

In broker Gallagher Re’s report, it stated that investment declined 57% from the third quarter of 2022. More specifically the UK experienced a deal share decrease from 2.48% to 0.96%.

These stark figures could be seen as a sign that the insurtech bubble has burst or is at least deflating. A trend that perhaps could be supported by the news last year that insurtech motor specialist

