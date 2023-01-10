Thomas Carroll launches insurtech start-up TCi Futures

Thomas Carroll Insurance Brokers has launched a new insurtech company, TCi Futures.

The Caerphilly headquartered broker said the new brand will focus on “developing innovative tech solutions that will help the broker market keep pace with online markets, and ultimately provide an improved purchasing experience for their end customers”.

Although founded through Thomas Carroll, the parent company stressed TCi Futures will be autonomous, working independently to develop bespoke insurance technology for clients from various sectors, as well as some direct-to-consumer products.