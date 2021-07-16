Biba forms Insurance Technology & Innovation Committee

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has formed an Insurance Technology & Innovation Committee (ITIC) to represent and protect the interests of Biba members on all technology and innovation related matters.

The committee will formalise the existing collaboration with insurance technology suppliers on behalf of Biba members.

The founding members of the committee, who have become Biba associates, include; Acturis, Applied Systems, Durell, Hughub, Open GI, Polaris, Schemeserve and