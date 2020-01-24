Blog: How flood prevention technology can impact claims management

Jonathan Jackson, CEO at flood forecasting InsurTech Previsico, explains how new technologies can change the industry's approach to flood claims.

Last year’s floods in Yorkshire were an example of the increased frequency of flooding driven by climate change and increased urbanisation.

Annual flood damage costs are estimated at £1.1bn, and around 5.4m properties in England are currently at risk of flooding from rivers, the sea and surface water.

The majority (3m) are at risk from surface water flooding, which is historically much harder to predict.

Technology

The good news is that new technology and innovation is improving the flood risk landscape.

Elevation data can accurately assess and price an individual property’s flood risk. Flood warning systems can provide alerts for individual properties, which can be used to trigger the activation or setting up of flood defences.

Flood defences are no longer just heavy, awkward sandbags. New technology has produced a wide range of systems, including automated defences that are quick and easy to activate.

Increasingly, flash flooding hits properties that have not experienced flooding before and so are unlikely to have flood defences. In these cases, flood warnings can be used to alert customers to move their assets to safe places or to take simple actions such as turning off electricity.

Also, street-level flood forecast data can show where it is safe to park – a quick and easy way to avoid losses.

These technologies mean underwriters can now write flood policies using a combination of elevation data, flood warnings and defences in the same way that they use locks, alarms and safes for underwriting buildings and contents insurance.

Brokers

Innovations in parametric (events-based) insurance is already changing how the industry and customers view flooding.

Parametric insurance allows businesses to be insured against a predetermined flood level. Once the level is exceeded, the insured sum is automatically paid out.

For brokers looking for a more traditional insurance solution, which ensures the swift resolution of claims, the alternative is the use of highly accurate real-time flood forecasts.

These forecasts enable insurance professionals to quickly understand which streets have flooded, allowing claims to be processed quickly and efficiently. They can also provide the emergency services with information to help gain quick access to areas suffering from flooding, which can also help to mitigate losses.

In November, the government announced grants up to £5,000 for homes and business that had flooded – another opportunity for brokers to work with insurers on reducing risk and losses for customers.

Opportunities

Indeed, breakthrough flood technologies present a raft of opportunity for brokers. Simple technology integration can allow for flood data to be made available to customers by a broker on-screen.

Furthermore, broker services can be enhanced by combining this new data with existing data, such as customer property location data from data supermarkets, to create a valuable new service that better assesses customer risks.

According to Guy Carpenter, the potential size of the flood market is five times that of cyber insurance. Brokers seeking to offer better flood offerings should embrace new technologies to unlock this valuable market opportunity.

Jonathan Jackson is chief executive officer at Previsico