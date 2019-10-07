Blog: A view from the industry’s oldest InsurTech

InsurTech Futures: Vivek Banga describes how insurance tech incumbents can help to drive the industry forward.

The InsurTech sector has come of age in the last five years with a plethora of new operations focused on exploring how emerging technologies can disrupt or improve the insurance industry – similar to the technology led innovation seen in many other parts of the economy.

Yet despite what many might think, insurance has always had a progressive attitude towards technology as is evident from the creation of Polaris UK 25 years ago – perhaps the industry’s oldest insuretch.

It was established as an industry owned organisation to enable the adoption of what was then an emerging technology – online trading – as it was expected to make a significant difference to how customers, brokers and insurers interact with each other.

Learning

Since then we have continued to work with the insurance industry and I am delighted to share some of the lessons we have learnt on our journey, which I believe will resonate with many of the newer InsurTechs.

Collaboration invariably improves the chances of success. Whilst disruption is an alluring concept the reality is that not every organisation can be a disruptor, or indeed needs to be. In our industry, with deep rooted processes and long-established business models, there are numerous opportunities to collaborate rather than compete in order to both launch new propositions and to improve existing ones. There is also a genuine desire within most incumbent organisations to explore newer technologies and to embrace not fear InsurTechs.



Integration with existing technologies can make a real difference. It is disheartening to see innovative companies or trials not scaling beyond proof of concept because the task of integrating them with existing technologies - that underpin the industry or where the majority of the data resides - is too complex.



Speak the same language. As guardians of the industry standards for online trading, I would be expected to say that using standards speeds up launches and opens doors. However, it is true. Standards are helping new firms to access large distribution channels and secure underwriting support from incumbent insurers. Think of standards as the common language of the industry. The differentiation lies in how you use that language not the language itself.



Insight matters more than data. Insurance has always been a data-heavy industry and data enrichment technologies have been around for a few years. Undoubtedly better connectivity with third party data (public examples being Companies House, the DVLA etc) speeds up the insurance risk capture process saving time for customers and brokers. However, just providing access to more data might not always help. We have seen instances where a vast quantity of data is returned that is difficult to use and slows down the quotation process. Insight is the key and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence - which are often talked about but not sufficiently understood – can, if they become integral to the sales process, provide real actionable insight.

Our industry is, quite rightly, seeing many technologies being experimented with and there will of course be both successes and failures in the years to come. Disruption is one thing but enabling change by bringing new technology and ideas together with industry expertise and existing businesses models is even more powerful.

Sharing

And what is certain is that successful collaboration will lead to newer business models and processes that deliver better outcomes for customers and improved efficiency for product providers and distributors.

Polaris was founded 25 year ago with a remit to develop standards and technological solutions that benefit the whole industry. As the industry searches for scalable innovation, that mission seems more relevant than ever.

Vivek Banga is Polaris managing director.