David J Killen & Co ditches SSP for Applied

Independent broker David J Killen & Co has dropped software house SSP and selected Applied Systems as its new provider.

According to Applied, the business will use its Digital Broker product in order to “enable digital transformation”.

“The focus of our organisation has been on growing both our Personal and Commercial books of business, so we needed technology that was robust enough to provide a single view across all lines of business,” said Deborah Stockley, director, David J Killen & Co.

She added: “Applied’s Digital Broker product enables us to focus on all lines of business in a single application whilst extending premium customer access to the same information through mobile and self-service options.”

The broker will have access to Applied TAM, Applied Cloud, Applied Mobile and Applied CSR24 as part of the deal.

SSP users have encountered a number of service issues since a major outage in 2016. It also recently put prices up by 5.5%.

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems, commented: “Brokers managing multiple lines of business require technology that will provide one source of truth for their business across all lines, whilst eliminating the time and cost inefficiencies associated with disparate systems.”

He added: “Applied’s Digital Broker product is an industry-first solution, providing a single system to meet David J Killen & Co’s business demands for growth and digital customer service.”

