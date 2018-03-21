Applied highlights new Epic features

The product has seen SMS texting and renewal management capability added to the platform.

Applied Systems has announced that its Epic platform now includes a number of additional features.

The platform, which was first launched in the UK in late 2016, now offers brokers the ability to text their clients and receive SMS responses via the platform.

It has also had renewal management capability added to the software.

In addition, brokers have begun to adopt the app-based technology on the platform.

In a presentation Joe Sultana, managing director broker solutions, said the app can send emails, email documents, get contacts, get directions to client offices and offers an RSS newsfeed so brokers can keep up with issues affecting their clients.

“It is hugely powerful to have that info on a smartphone or tablet.”

White-label

In addition to the broker app Applied customers can also white-label an app for their own clients to use. This enables the customer to pay bills, access information and report claims.

According to Applied, brokers currently using Epic include Willis Towers Watson, Arthur J Gallagher, Integro, BHIB, A-Plan, who switched from SSP in a move revealed by Insurance Age in October 2016, and JLT.

Senior vice president of international operations, Jeff Purdy, said at the presentation that digital disruption was coming to the insurance sector and called on brokers to “see it as an opportunity”.

He reminded brokers that tech has changed a number of industries highlighting how Netflix developed the home video market at the expense of Blockbuster.

Purdy urged the insurance sector to follow the example of traditional banks who “did not run away” when technology threatened their models.

“They invested and thought about what customer experience would look like in the future.”

Purdy insisted that Epic had been developed to allow brokers to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

He said: “Our product vision is to enable brokers to compete digitally.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.