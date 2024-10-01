Elizabeth Passey appointed FSCS chair

Elizabeth Passey has been appointed chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, taking up the role today succeeding Marshall Bailey.

Bailey has been in the post since 2018 serving two terms.

Passey was selected for the role by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

She brings more than 30 years’ experience to the post, having held senior positions with J Stern & Company, Investec Asset Management and Morgan Stanley.

She recently completed two terms as chair of the Rural Payments Agency, and as convener of the University of Glasgow.

Experience

The FCA’s senior independent director, Richard Lloyd