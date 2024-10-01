Elizabeth Passey appointed FSCS chair
Elizabeth Passey has been appointed chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, taking up the role today succeeding Marshall Bailey.
Bailey has been in the post since 2018 serving two terms.
Passey was selected for the role by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
She brings more than 30 years’ experience to the post, having held senior positions with J Stern & Company, Investec Asset Management and Morgan Stanley.
She recently completed two terms as chair of the Rural Payments Agency, and as convener of the University of Glasgow.Experience
The FCA’s senior independent director, Richard Lloyd
More on Regulation
FCA still undecided on taking GAP-like action over premium finance fair value
The Financial Conduct Authority “remains concerned” over the fair value of premium finance, it has revealed at a press conference after the regulator's annual public meeting yesterday.
PwC tips Northern Irish motor premium to drop 15% after Government review
Motor insurance premiums for Scottish and Northern Irish drivers have been tipped to decrease by an average of £60 (10%) in Scotland and £90 (15%) in Northern Ireland following a Government review.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: David Sparkes of Biba
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and reveal their favourite chocolate bar. Today, we focus on the British Insurance Brokers’ Association regulation direction David Sparkes.
Blog: Are insurance add-ons still relevant in 2024?
Julian Tomlinson, chairman of Alps, argues some insurance add-ons are more vital for policyholders today than they’ve ever been.
Biba calls on FCA to remove large SMEs from scope of Consumer Duty
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called for larger commercial customers to be removed from the scope of the Consumer Duty
Biba calls for IPT cut in Autumn Budget
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has urged the government to cut the headline rate of insurance premium tax from 12% to 10% in the Autumn Budget on 30 October.
Marsh and LMG leaders call for proportionate regulation at parliamentary session
Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan UK and of Marsh in the UK, and Caroline Wagstaff CEO of the London Market Group, have called for proportionate and agile regulation of insurance in an evidence session at Parliament.
FCA warns principals against ‘tick-box’ approach to ARs
A review by the Financial Conduct Authority of its rules on appointed representatives has found some firms taking a tick-box approach to compliance, relying on basic information like website checks, or using self-declarations from their ARs to demonstrate effective oversight.