Insurance Age

FCA warns it might repeat GAP intervention in other product sectors

FCA
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has said that it might need to repeat the intervention it has taken in the guaranteed asset protection [GAP] market in other sectors.

The warning came with the publication of its second full year of general insurance value measures data covering January to December 2023 and latest Thematic Review: Product Oversight and Governance – General Insurance and Pure Protection.

In September 2023, after the prior year’s data was released, the regulator wrote to GAP insurance providers asking them to address its concerns over value, having identified that in some distribution chains as little as 6% of premiums were paid out in claims.

Whe

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Regulation

Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews

David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: