FCA: brokers struggling to marry remuneration with evidence of fair value assessment
Brokers are still struggling to provide adequate evidence they are appropriately assessing whether their remuneration is consistent with the fair value of the product they are selling.
The Financial Conduct Authority does however have “some assurance that these firms are working to meet their obligations” after meeting those involved in its latest Thematic Review: Product Oversight and Governance – General Insurance and Pure Protection, which was published today.
Overall, the latest review found insurers and brokers have improved governance and oversight of how products are designed, managed, reviewed and distributed, but many still cannot show how they are providing fair value
FCA warns it might repeat GAP intervention in other product sectors
The Financial Conduct Authority has said that it might need to repeat the intervention it has taken in the guaranteed asset protection [GAP] market in other sectors.
FCA fines and bans broker who failed to pass premiums on to insurers
The Financial Conduct Authority has imposed a financial penalty of £5,021 and banned an insurance broker from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity carried on by any authorised person, exempt person, or exempt professional firm.
FCA sweeps further into green on authorisations services
The Financial Conduct Authority upped its authorisation services delivery in the categories affecting brokers during the first quarter of the financial year.
FCA to boost headcount in Leeds by 100
The Financial Conduct Authority is to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.
London-based wholesale broker Lonsdale goes into liquidation
Independent Lloyd’s wholesaler Lonsdale Insurance Brokers went into liquidation on 24 July 2024, after sale talks did not lead anywhere and the directors decided to cease trading in June.
Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews
David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.
Biba among trade bodies welcoming FCA’s regulation moves
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulation discussion paper, calling it a “positive first step”.
Consumer Duty one year old – Mills stresses FCA support for smaller firms
The Financial Conduct Authority has been, and will continue to be, proportionate in its approach to supervising the Consumer Duty, according to Sheldon Mills on the one-year anniversary of the rules.