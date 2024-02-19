Buying or selling an intermediary: Lessons from the front line part 2 – Tax

In the second of a three-part series on broker M&A, Mark Ellis and Tom Golding, both partners in PFK Littlejohn’s Tax team, identify some of the most common tax-related pitfalls that broker leadership teams should look out for during the acquisition process.

Merger and acquisition activity in the UK insurance intermediary sector remains buoyant, but the tougher economic environment means buyers are becoming more conservative than before. As a result, some deals are taking longer to complete and, in a few cases, transactions are even being shelved part way through the process.

So how do you minimise the risk of your transaction getting derailed?

Management teams at many brokers offer shares or share