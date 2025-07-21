MIB calls for uninsured driving fine to be quadrupled to £1200

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau has made a commitment “to eradicate uninsured driving for good” as part of its newly published five year plan.

The UK not-for-profit has been developing its Accelerating to Zero strategy in collaboration with the industry, police and key partners since the arrival of CEO Angus Eaton in 2024.

The MIB stated that the current cost to insurers of uninsured driving is £260m a year, but government figures show that the total economic cost – including the drain on emergency services, medical costs, and loss of productivity – is now £1bn a year.

One of MIB’s key initiatives to tackle the problem is lobbying for