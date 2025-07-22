 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Experts respond to ‘much ado about nothing’ FCA premium finance review

Questions

“After weeks of speculation, the overall feeling is one of ‘much ado about nothing’ – especially if you’re a firm doing the right thing,” said Michael Sicsic, managing partner of Sicsic Advisory, on the Financial Conduct Authority’s premium finance market study update.

The regulator confirmed today that it is not going down the route of banning broker commission in premium finance and will not be mandating a 0% annual percentage rate or introducing a single level market-wide cap.

RelatedNo broker commission bans or compulsory 0% APRs on premium finance, says FCA FCA launches review into premium finance “fair value” and barriers to competition  FCA urges improvements after uncovering “concerning evidence” of poor claims handling 

The watchdog had launched a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: