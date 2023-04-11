Editor’s letter: Marking the FCA’s muted 10th birthday

If the government and law makers of the time could go back to 2013, they might not have gone with 1 April as the launch date for the regulatory duo of the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority.

However, perhaps they were so optimistic about them being successful they were confident that the date would ultimately never come back to haunt them in the shape of unpleasant headlines about ‘fools’ and ‘jokers’.

And 10 years on, maybe some of that confidence was ultimately not misplaced based on the comments from those who responded to Insurance Age’s request for feedback on the Financial Service Authority’s replacement as the broker overseer.

I do think praise should be given for the TCF