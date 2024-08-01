Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews

David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.

Earlier this week, the FCA launched the discussion paper on the regulation of commercial and bespoke insurance business and Sparkes, pictured, praised the FCA for undertaking the review.

The watchdog has invited feedback on whether its rules strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding customers who need regulatory protections, and competitiveness in the commercial general insurance market.

It wants to protect commercial customers appropriately but not put unnecessary regulatory costs on