FCA to boost headcount in Leeds by 100

The Financial Conduct Authority is to base a further 100 of its workforce in Leeds as it expands its footprint in the city.

The FCA opened its Leeds hub in September 2022 and currently employs almost 240 staff in the city.

The watchdog detailed it will increase its floor space at the 6 Queen Street office by 35% in a refurbishment project beginning this summer.

The new space will open in the autumn, the regulator confirmed.

In its 2024/25 Business Plan published in March, the FCA revealed its total headcount would reach more than 5,000 by the end of that month.

