FCA sweeps further into green on authorisations services

The Financial Conduct Authority upped its authorisation services delivery in the categories affecting brokers during the first quarter of the financial year.

The improvement means three of the five broker-related metrics were in the green with two remaining as amber. This was up from the previous quarter when two were green and three amber.

The measurement for change in control was the one that made the switch. The target is for the FCA to make decisions within 60 working days, and to be green has to be achieved in 100% of cases.

It shifted to this level with decisions taking on average 33 days.

Status

The other two in the green zone were for variation