Graeme Trudgill ‘delighted’ to see FCA review funding of the FSCS
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s executive director, Graeme Trudgill has responded to the Financial Conduct Authority’s review of the funding of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.
The FCA has revealed today the next steps it will take on improving the compensation framework.
The review was launched following concerns about the increasing cost of liabilities falling to the FSCS. The watchdog has aimed to make sure the compensation framework continues to provide an appropriate level of consumer protection.
Trudgill has responded to the FCA’s review stressing that the FCSC must be funded fairly.
He said: “BIBA’s 2022 Manifesto has a section entirely dedicated to our calls
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
FCA reveals next steps for improving the compensation framework
The Financial Conduct Authority has published the feedback it received to its call for input on the framework for protection provided through the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, following concerns about increasing costs.
Only 8% of broking CEO and 5.4% of chair roles held by women
With gender diversity falling in key regulated senior management functions at brokers and lagging behind the low levels in the FCA-regulated financial services sector Insurance Age takes a deep-dive into which posts are held by women as our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign continues.
FCA reveals ESG committee line-up
The Financial Conduct Authority has established an environmental, social and governance advisory committee to help the regulator execute its ESG-related responsibilities.
Stark FOI data reveals scale of broking’s gender diversity leadership gap
Broking’s lack of gender diversity in key senior management function roles has got worse since 2020 with the sector also falling behind the current low levels set by the FCA-regulated financial services industry, a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age has revealed.
Reform of senior managers’ regime chance to speed up director approvals – compliance experts
Government plans to reform the Senior Managers and Certification Regime are an opportunity to speed up approval processes which are taking too long, compliance experts say.
Politicians target reform of Senior Managers and Certification Regime in ‘Brexit dividend’
The government has announced plans to begin a review into reforming the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.
Union calls for urgent action amid FCA staff morale “collapse”
The Financial Conduct Authority needs urgent staff reform amid a collapse in morale that means it cannot regulate effectively, union Unite has claimed.
ICO fines five firms £435,000 for unlawful “white goods insurance” marketing calls
The Information Commissioner’s Office has fined five firms a total of £435,000 for making nearly half a million nuisance calls trying to sell white goods insurance.