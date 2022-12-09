Politicians target reform of Senior Managers and Certification Regime in ‘Brexit dividend’

The government has announced plans to begin a review into reforming the Senior Managers and Certification Regime.

The Treasury said the review would begin in the first quarter of next year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said reform of SMCR and other light-touch regulatory reforms announced today would mean the country could ‘seize on our Brexit freedoms’.

Ben Blackett-Ord, executive chair at consultancy firm Bovill, said a review of SMCR was ‘timely’.

He added: “Over the years we have seen consistently low numbers of investigations and enforcement actions. Culture has almost certainly improved and SMCR has had