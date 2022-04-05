Lawyers reveal record levels of fines for companies let down by their directors and officers
Fines totalling nearly £500m were handed out to UK companies during 2021, BLM has calculated.
According to the specialist insurance risk and commercial law firm the figure highlights the importance of appropriate directors and officers’ insurance.
The total included fines from four major UK regulators, including the Serious Fraud Office, Financial Conduct Authority, and the Information Commissioner’s Office, BLM stated as it revealed the update from its ‘D&O Tracker’.
The largest fine, worth
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- New RSA CEO Ken Norgrove promises to fix current “average” broker service
- Aviva takes Charlotte Jones from RSA as CFO
- Blog: Don’t be resigned to the Great Resignation
- AUB Group confirms Tyser deal talks
- Analysis: The inflation challenge
- Aviva and Allianz surveys flag inflation and climate impact issues for SMEs
- Think Insurance makes first broker buy