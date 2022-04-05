Lawyers reveal record levels of fines for companies let down by their directors and officers

Fines totalling nearly £500m were handed out to UK companies during 2021, BLM has calculated.

According to the specialist insurance risk and commercial law firm the figure highlights the importance of appropriate directors and officers’ insurance.

The total included fines from four major UK regulators, including the Serious Fraud Office, Financial Conduct Authority, and the Information Commissioner’s Office, BLM stated as it revealed the update from its ‘D&O Tracker’.

The largest fine, worth