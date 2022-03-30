FOS insurance backlog stretched to over 9000 cases

Freedom of information requests by Insurance Age and sister title Post have laid bare the scale of insurance case delays at the Financial Ombudsman Service.

The ombudsman aims to give a ruling on cases within 90 days.

The data sourced revealed that as at 31 October there were 9372 insurance cases stretching beyond this timeframe of which 974 had been open for at least a year.

The findings indicated there were 23 insurance cases which had been delayed for over two years.

