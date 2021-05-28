FCA wraps up rules on dual pricing ban

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made a final decision on loyalty penalties which home and motor insurance customers were facing.

First flagged by charity Citizens Advice through a complaint to the Competition Markets Authority, the new rules on loyalty pricing have now been finalised, following an extension to the process.

The new measures on the pricing of home and motor insurance are now set to come into effect on 1 January 2022 and have been developed by the watchdog to ensure