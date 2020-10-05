Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals

Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Butcher have made various orders consequential upon their judgment in the ongoing BI test case which was launched in the wake of coronavirus and developed to bring clarity to business interruption claims.

The High Court granted ‘leapfrog’ certificates for an appeal to the Supreme Court to:

The FCA Arch Insurance (UK) Ltd Argenta Syndicate Management Ltd MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd Hiscox Insurance Company Ltd QBE UK Ltd Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc