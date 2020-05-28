Scam FCA email targets brokers

Compliance organisation RWA warned clients of a compliance survey email claiming to be from the regulator.

Brokers have been warned that an email, purportedly from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is a scam.

Compliance business RWA wrote to its broker clients stating: “It has been brought to our attention that several of our clients have received emails purportedly from the FCA asking them to complete a compliance questionnaire by 28 May 2020.



“The FCA has confirmed that this email is a scam. Please do not click on the link provided and do not give out any personal or firm details.”

The watchdog’s website about cyber fraud and email scams currently features the following statement: “We have received reports that there are fake FCA emails circulating from ‘[email protected]FCA.org.uk’.”



Since lockdown was implemented on 23 March a number of organisations have warned of an increase in cyber-crime and phishing attacks.

James Walsh, partner, outsourcing and technology, at law firm Fieldfisher, summed up the situation and current risks: “Cyber criminals will attempt to exploit any disaster and coronavirus is no exception.

“Experts have reported increased threats of phishing, malware and ransomware, vulnerabilities have been found in well-known cloud based services and security flaws in the home office present an increased risk when working remotely. Disgruntled workers also pose a new insider threat with furloughs and redundancies.”

The RWA communication continued: “We would implore all our clients to remain vigilant of the increased risk of cybercrime and online scams during lockdown.”



The FCA carries a number of warnings about cyber scams on its website.

It stated: “Fraudsters may create copies of our websites and modify some of the information on them. They may change our warnings pages for example so it appears that scam firms are authorised by us when they are not. These cloned websites can be very convincing with links that work and contact information.

“You can check whether our website is genuine by checking the web address (domain name or URL), which appears in the address bar at the top of the webpage. It should always begin with: www.fca.org.uk or register.fca.org.uk.”

RWA told Insurance Age that a number of UK brokers received the email. It confirmed its own systems were not hacked in order for the fraudsters to access the emails and that broker who do not work with RWA also got the missive.

The compliance group said it quickly identified the message as a scam and reported that the FCA also speedily confirmed it was not from them.

RWA stated: “The request was unusual because it was ambiguous and referred to a ‘recent directive with effect from 15 May 2020’. We were unaware of any such FCA directive, which immediately provoked suspicion. It then asked brokers to complete an urgent due diligence compliance questionnaire by 28 May and referred to an attachment that was not present and encouraged the recipient to respond to the email if they had any further questions.

“The perceived urgency of the email, the reference to an FCA directive and the absence of the attachment, seemed like a deliberate attempt to get the recipient to respond to the email. On closer inspection, the email address was suspicious and had been spoofed to make it appear as if it came from the FCA. It appears that several variations are doing the rounds. The fact that the email salutation was an informal ‘hello’ also seemed unlike an official FCA communication.”

RWA said it was unaware of anyone sharing information they shouldn’t have but warned that there is always a risk that sensitive personal or firm data could be inadvertently disclosed in attacks of this nature.

Ash Patel, managing director of RWA Compliance Services, said: “The disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic has, unfortunately, led to a rise in fraudulent activity. Scammers are opportunistic and will exploit individuals – whether that be firms or consumers – when they are at their most vulnerable.”

He urged people working from home not to drop their guard and to remain vigilant.

Patel added: “Scam emails, such as the one currently doing the rounds, highlight the importance of being aware of potentially fraudulent activity. Many scammers will claim to represent authorised firms or regulatory bodies to appear genuine. Emails often appear legitimate at first glance, but there are certain things you can look for to check whether they are genuine.

“We would urge the broker community to remain vigilant at all times with any sort of request for information; usually there will be some knowledge within the market segment if such a request is legitimate.”

Patel suggested that if an email feels wrong recipients should look more closely at the sender’s email address and check the email footer. They should also check for typos, grammatical errors or spelling mistakes in the email. Style can also be an indicator, for example, the regulator’s tend not to begin communications with a ‘hello’ or a ‘hi’.

Patel continued: “These are all potential signs that an email may not be what it seems. If you have suspicions, always refrain from giving out any sensitive information, opening attachments or clicking any hyperlink within.

“Unfortunately, scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods and sometimes it is hard to tell whether an email is legitimate or not.”

