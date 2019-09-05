FCA announces chair of small business practitioner panel

Marlene Shiels OBE will succeed Charles Randell as the panel’s chair on 1 October.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced the appointment of Marlene Shiels OBE as chair of its small business practitioner panel.

Shiels, who is currently chief executive of Capital Credit Union, also works as an adviser to HRH Duchess of Cornwall on credit unions and financial inclusion.

Charles Randell, chair of the FCA, commented on the appointment: “The smaller business practitioner panel plays a vital role in ensuring that the voice of smaller firms in the industry is heard in the UK’s regulatory system.

“I am sure that Marlene will continue the excellent work of her predecessors and I look forward to working with her in her new role.”

Shiels will succeed Craig Errington, who recently retired as group chief executive of Wesleyan, as the panel’s chair on 1 October.

Panels

Practitioner panels help ensure that the regulator’s policies and practices are consistent with its general duties, as laid out in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Appointments of chairs to these panels are made by the FCA board and must be approved by HM Treasury.

In June 2019, it was announced that Tulsi Naidu, chief executive officer of Zurich UK, would become chair of the FCA practitioner panel in August.

