Flaxmans launches ombudsman SOS service for brokers

The service has been designed to help brokers assist clients when claims are refused.

A service developed to help brokers refer clients to the Financial Obudsman Service following claims refusal has been set up by advisory firm Flaxmans.

The guidance was put together following the decision to increase the maximum limit for compensation payments ordered by the Financial Ombusdman to £350,000.

The £200,000 increase was revealed on 1 April this year.

Anthony Dallison, managing director, explained: “The new FOS qualifying rules allows brokers to add value for their clients, as well as protecting themselves against criticisms. These criticisms could potentially lead to claims against them, the broker rather than the insurer.

“Even by merely recommending to a client that they go to the FOS carries with it responsibilities and a duty of care for the broker. Our new service allows brokers to transfer to Flaxmans that responsibility.”

Complex

Flaxmans’ detailed compensation applications can have complications because a successful application for an Ombudsman’s Award is not guaranteed.

The success of an application to the FOS is primarily based upon the content and clarity of the complaint and the relevant facts that support the claim.

Some cases are not suitable for FOS treatment because the implications for the business are beyond the scope of the FOS.

Flaxmans understands the “trips and traps” in what otherwise appears to be a valuable free service. It has created the guidance and negotiation service to get the best out of the new qualifying rules and benefits.

Problems

Dallison warned brokers assisting clients with applications: “The FOS is a free service. However, if you get your presentation wrong, it can cause problems further down the line.

“Our service that costs no more than a few hundred pounds will allow you to present your case in the best light and help you tackle any issues that arise.”

Flaxmans added that the FOS is not constrained by principles of law or by principles of good insurance practice.

Instead, it is permitted by law to give a decision based upon fairness and reasonableness. This is determined by the ombudsman based on the facts of each case.

If the facts are not clear and accurate, then the ombudsman’s decision may be disappointing for the policyholder.

The danger to the policyholder in making the complaint is in promoting the features that most upset them, rather than those that are material to the insurer’s unreasonable refusal of the claim.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.