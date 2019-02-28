FCA finalises no deal Brexit guidance

Regulator clarifies rules around Gibraltar-based firms.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a policy statement outlining near-final rules and guidance that will apply in case of a no deal Brexit.

This follows advice published by the regulator earlier this week urging all general insurance organisations to make the necessary changes to protect customers from the negative impacts of leaving the EU.

The documents published today (28 February) confirm the FCA’s proposals in the event of a no deal Brexit, and bring together feedback from a number of consultation papers.

The watchdog stated that it has been working to deliver a transition that is as smooth as possible.

Gibraltar

The papers also provide details on the treatment of financial services firms based in Gibraltar after the UK leaves the EU.

In December 2018 the regulator outlined draft rules allowing Gibraltar-based firms to have the same market access to the UK as they have now until the end of 2020.

The FCA stated it has not received any comments disagreeing with the proposal and confirmed it will proceed making these rules.

In addition, it noted that the Treasury had published two Statutory Instruments to support market access between the UK and Gibraltar.

The first one relates to the continuation of passporting rights of Gibraltar-based firms into the UK, and the second preserves the overall pre-Brexit regulatory position.

Powers

The FCA has previously outlined how it will use special transitional powers to ensure a stable regulatory environment if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

It noted that this power would give the regulator the ability to waive or modify changes to regulatory requirements which have been amended under the EU (Withdrawal) Act.

The watchdog stated: “We intend to use it so firms and other regulated entities do not generally need to prepare now to meet new UK regulatory obligations.

“In most cases, we plan to allow firms a period of 15 months to adapt to these changes. We have also set out the areas where firms need to prepare to comply now on our website.”

It has now consulted on how the Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) should operate.

Rules

This includes rules relating to:

Senior Managers & Certification Regime ( SM&CR ) and the Approved Persons Regime Financial Services

Certification Regime ( ) and the Approved Persons Regime Financial Services Compensation Scheme ( FSCS )

) Financial Ombudsman Service

Disclosure of a TP firm’s authorisation status (status disclosure)

It noted it will implement its rules to apply the SM&CR to EEA branches during the TPR as consulted on.

The regulator also confirmed it will implement the proposals it consulted on regarding the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), which will require EEA firms covered by the FSCS in the TPR to contribute to the FSCS levy from 1 April 2019.

Similarly its proposal that services firms in the TPR should be included in the compulsory jurisdiction of the Financial Ombudsman Service will be implemented.

The regulator noted that most of the changes proposed in the policy statement are subject to approval by the Treasury.

Requirements

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the FCA said: “The FCA has been preparing for a range of scenarios, including the possibility that the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 without an implementation period.

“The documents published today are a significant milestone in this work: they ensure that there is a functioning regulatory regime from day one, and that firms are clear as to the requirements they need to meet by end March 2019 and beyond, so they can continue to meet the needs of their customers.”

The FCA has previously stated it is preparing for a no deal Brexit and called for a Brexit implementation period.

