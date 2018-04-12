FCA renewal transparency rules driving customer switching

Data shows drivers and homeowners who switch provider could save up to £100 a year as analysts say new rules are encouraging customers to shop around.

Rules by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which require insurance providers to show this year’s and last year’s premium at the time of renewal are driving customers to switch according to research from Consumer Intelligence.

Its data showed that the average savings for moving car or home insurance after a year is £64 for drivers and £34 for householders in line with savings made before the FCA rules took effect.

Since April 2017 insurers and brokers must include the previous year’s premium when inviting customers to renew and promote the need to shop around.

According to Consumer Intelligence its data shows around 300,000 more drivers compared prices for car insurance as numbers shopping around rose to 85.1% from 84.1% previously while 1.1m more home insurance customers are comparing prices at renewal as numbers rose to 77.6% from 74.6%.

Informed

William Davis, insurance analyst at Consumer Intelligence said: “Consumers are better informed than ever and the FCA has made it clear that it is keeping a close eye on whether firms are adequately displaying the previous year’s premium at renewal.

“The regulator hoped that drawing consumers’ attention to what happens to their premiums at renewal would promote competition and ultimately help to wean insurance brands off dual pricing, whereby new customers get the best prices and loyal customers pay more.”

He continued: “If its warnings continue to prompt increased shopping, the dual pricing problem might just follow slowly behind.”

Brokers have previously suggested that renewal transparency rules focus too much on price and not quality of cover and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association argued that the renewal wording could lead to “an unwitting reduction in necessary cover for customers”.

The FCA recently warned firms not adhering to renewal transparency rules that it would take action. RAC and Admiral are two companies which have received slapped wrists from the regulator for failing to comply with the regulations.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.