News analysis: Brokers welcome IDD delay

UK brokers did not know what the rules would look like until January this year

The delay to the implementation of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) from February to October this year has been welcomed by brokers and experts across the market.

Neil Campling, CEO of commercial broker ICB Group, described the move as “sensible” while Nikki Carr, chief operating officer of Tempcover, commented: “I was relieved. We were prepared to get everything in place and to do it by the February deadline but we were up against the timescales.”

Unrealistic deadline

Mathew Rutter, insurance advisory partner at international law firm DAC Beachcroft, called the original deadline “unrealistic” and echoed Carr, saying both insurers and brokers should be relieved.

The directive originally appeared in the European Journal two years ago seeking to make improvements to its predecessor the Insurance Mediation Directive, which has been in place since 2005. When a directive appears in the journal EU members have two years to implement it. This meant brokers had to comply with the changes by 23 February this year.

However, just before Christmas, the European Commission proposed that the application date should change to 1 October and last month the European Council ratified the decision. The Treasury also agreed to a delay.

Brokers in the UK had only received near final rules from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on how to implement the IDD this January.

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), told Insurance Age: “This so called two year window for implementation didn’t actually happen.

“You are talking about a month to implement something that requires technical changes.”

Both Tempcover and ICB observed that they had done a lot of preparation based on what they knew before the near final rules were issued in January.

However, Campling added that it was “probably not fair” that the FCA published these and expected brokers to be up to speed by the implementation date just three weeks later.

He added: “You could make basic plans but three weeks is not enough.”

What’s the point of implementing IDD if Brexit is going to change things? Compliance experts have advised that the IDD will still apply in the UK post-Brexit so following the rules will not be a waste of time and brokers should not have to change things further. Compliance specialist Branko Bjelobaba explained: “Nothing will happen to the IDD after Brexit. The way it becomes UK law is through statutory instrument – it gets nodded through and doesn’t go through Parliament. “Once we leave the EU it will still apply as we want to trade on the same level footing as the EU and actually our standards will be marginally higher. That sends the signal that we are safe to do business with.”

“Left in limbo”

Prior to the delay Sparkes said it would be good news for brokers if implementation was postponed.

And he does not think that the FCA’s near final rules will change now considering the regulator itself has confirmed they are unlikely to make alterations.

“There has been a degree of relief, people say ‘now I know I can work towards it rather than being left in limbo’,” he noted.

This should leave brokers time to revise their systems, letters to clients and ways of working and be ready for 1 October.

One concern was how software houses were going to make the required changes for their clients in time.

Sparkes stated that he heard anecdotally that “even sorting out software could take at least nine months”.

According to Joe Sultana, managing director, broker solutions, at Applied Systems, it can be hard to predict accurate timelines for making changes as it depends on the system. It could range from a couple of weeks to more.

“From an Applied perspective, our products were compliant by the original timeline requirement,” he said.

However, he also pointed out that Applied needed to create insurance product information documents for its personal lines insurer panel. He listed that while the software provider had created the required templates, some insurers were still in the process of signing theirs off.

Indeed, brokers were concerned about the readiness of some insurers.

Sparkes reported: “I think there is a mixed bag. Brokers have been worried because a number of insurers got ahead of the game and produced documents but there have been some that wanted to wait for the rules.

“Some brokers have said that 90% have developed the documents they need but 10% haven’t.”

Sultana added: “The extended deadline will ensure all software houses and insurers have adequate time to implement and test new standards and templates so that there are not any impacts to brokers and ultimately the end consumer.”

Brokers Insurance Age spoke with reiterated they had done as much as possible to put plans in place ahead of the FCA circulating their near final rules.

“We were probably 80% there anyway even before the near final rules came out,” Campling noted, “I am more intrigued by GDPR.”

Time to prepare

Tempcover’s Carr commented: “We had done a lot of work around the changes we believed we needed to make but it was not until last month that we were really able to get our teeth into it.

“The delay gives us more time to review the requirements. It takes on so many areas of the business.”

She highlighted that the postponement means that Tempcover now has time to ensure the changes they need to make won’t be of detriment to the business.

“We can work to make them effective for us. We still need to make sure we optimise the way the business is run.”

According to experts, the biggest issues for brokers to sort out before 1 October are around training and commission disclosure.

Brokers are now required to have 15 hours of CPD training. For some, especially those who already train using the Chartered Insurance Institute’s courses, this should be simple but will still need managing.

“The biggest challenge was the customer facing side and the 15 hours of CPD points because our call centre is external,” Carr said. “That is where the big difficulty comes in to play.

“The delay gives us more time to get that message across to external partners.”

We had done a lot of work around the changes we believed we needed to make… The delay gives us more time to review the requirements Nikki Carr

Branko Bjelobaba, founder of compliance firm Branko, said another change includes a new rule which would prohibit any remuneration or performance management practice that would conflict with a broker acting honestly, fairly and professionally in the best interests of their clients.

“To me that means insurers can’t offer silly, large commissions that will influence brokers to place cover with them,” he stated, adding: “And brokers should not be placing cover with insurers that have deliberately given them enhanced rates of commission because it breaks honest, fair and professional conduct rules.”

He continued: “This gives the FCA a much wider scope to rein in what it considers our unprofessional, unfair, dishonest activities – that’s good.”

Disclosure of commission is also affected and there is a new rule that says intermediaries must disclose the nature and basis of remuneration – they have to say they receive commission from the insurer. The broker has to explain how they are paid and who pays them. It is not though compulsory full commission disclosure. The rules stop at having to reveal how much commission is being paid unless the customer specifically asks.

Brokers also have to offer customers a “fair analysis of the market”. This means they now have to share who their panel is automatically, whereas before this only had to be done at the request of the consumer.

The ABI view on the delay James Bridge, assistant director, head of conduct regulation at the Association of British Insurers, said: “This decision comes just three weeks in advance of the scheduled implementation date of the IDD, and firms are likely to bear economic costs due to the uncertainty of the past few months. This situation was not necessary and we are glad that the UK government has worked with its European counterparts to help address this issue.” A legal perspective Mathew Rutter, insurance advisory partner at international law firm DAC Beachcroft, commented: “It had been obvious for the some months that the deadline of 23 February 2018 was unrealistic, especially given the uncertainty about some aspects of the IDD and how it is intended to operate. “Of course there will be some insurers and intermediaries who have already completed the bulk of their preparatory work, but those that haven’t should take full advantage of the extra breathing space to look not just at their own internal compliance obligations, but also the agreements they have with others in the insurance distribution chain. “Areas to focus on are likely to include conflicts of interest and remuneration disclosure, product oversight and governance, and the requirements around demands and needs. “I would also add a warning that the FCA will be much less sympathetic to any excuses for late implementation now that the deadline has been postponed. Insurers and intermediaries should therefore regard 1 October as a hard deadline.”

Gold standard

As with all EU regulation the FCA has set the standard slightly higher with some classic “gold plating”.

Sparkes detailed: “A prime example is the conflicts of interests space. They mentioned in guidance that they have to implement MFID [Markets and Financial Instruments Directive] in the investment space and IDD in the non-life insurance space.”

He analysed that for conflicts of interest where the FCA had higher systems and controls requirements through MIFID these would also be applied in the general insurance space.

So what should brokers do now? Especially if they have been waiting for the near final rules before truly tackling the situation?

Sparkes counselled that the best approach was to do a gap analysis, comparing where brokers currently are on compliance and where they need to be. Key things to look at include client terms of business agreements (Toba).

He explained: “They need to ask how they can produce a Toba that is digestible for the client.”

Although this sort of action will create work no one is worried and everyone believes it is achievable in the new timeline.

Campling advised that he did not think it was “overly difficult”.

“We worked with compliance consultants and I do not think it was a massive amount of work.”

Sparkes said: “At the moment, on the face of it, it looks like more admin than anything else. If you think about the customer best interest rule, it says you now must act honestly, fairly and professionally in the interest of your customer. Find me a broker that isn’t already saying that.

“The key is, if the FCA comes in you need to be able to demonstrate that.”

Brokers do though remain concerned about general levels of regulation. Carr opined: “I think at the moment with GDPR and senior managers there is a lot of pressure on brokers. It is very difficult to keep focused on what we are trying to achieve as a business.”

If you have been pretty compliant since 2005 this is just tweaking things. It is not revolutionary – it is evolutionary Branko Bjelobaba

Getting on with it

Campling was also worried. Asked if gold plating the IDD was fair he commented: “Some bits seem okay but it doesn’t matter what I think. We just have to roll up our sleeves and get on with it.

“A better question would be are we over-regulated. The answer would be ‘yes’ but we are where we are.”

He added: “For us the IDD has not been as big of a deal as other parts of the regulatory agenda.”

As Bjelobaba summarised, the IDD, although it does require work, is about taking small steps instead of leaping.

“If you have been pretty compliant since 2005 this is just tweaking things,” he concluded. “It is not revolutionary – it is evolutionary. It’s just tidying up and making it look better.”