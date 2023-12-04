Beat Capital Partners launches accident and health business
Beat Capital Partners has launched RedRiff Agency, an accident and health underwriter with Peter Wilkins as CEO.
RedRiff will provide cover for a range of specialised A&H insurance and reinsurance. It will underwrite through a Lloyd’s consortium, led by Beat Syndicate 4242. Underwriting is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.
Beat, founded in 2017, is a long duration venture capital investor specialising in the insurance industry.
Wilkins brings over 35 years of A&H experience to the post, the firm detailed. He was most recently QBE Re's global chief underwriting officer
