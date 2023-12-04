Insurance Age

Beat Capital Partners launches accident and health business

launch button
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Beat Capital Partners has launched RedRiff Agency, an accident and health underwriter with Peter Wilkins as CEO.

RedRiff will provide cover for a range of specialised A&H insurance and reinsurance. It will underwrite through a Lloyd’s consortium, led by Beat Syndicate 4242. Underwriting is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Beat, founded in 2017, is a long duration venture capital investor specialising in the insurance industry.

The team

Wilkins brings over 35 years of A&H experience to the post, the firm detailed. He was most recently QBE Re’s global chief underwriting officer after 18

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Products

MGA Moveda goes live to broker market

Moveda Underwriting, a managing general agent set up by the Movo Partnership in May, has gone live to the independent broking sector with capacity from AmTrust and Irwell.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: