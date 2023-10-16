Insurance Age

Products: October 2023

Cyber_mobile phones and connections_concept
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Product launches this month include a sustainable business tool, stand-alone cover for SMEs, a latest defects scheme for building warranties, and a landlord product roll out on Applied Systems.

Aviva launches business coach digital ESG tool

Aviva has launched the Sustainable Business Coach. The Coach is a free-to-use digital tool designed to help brokers discover the impact that their business is having on the environment and the wider society.

According to the insurer, the product was created with brokers, for brokers, and will help them to set sustainability goals and benchmark their progress towards Net Zero.

Developed in partnership with non-profit organisation Future-Fit, and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Want to know what’s included in our free membership? Click here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Products

Meet the MGA – Jensten Underwriting

Just over one year into its existence, Simon Taylor, wholesale managing director, explains why working under one brand, and pulling together in one direction, is so important to getting the best out of Jensten Underwriting.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: