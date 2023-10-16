Products: October 2023

Product launches this month include a sustainable business tool, stand-alone cover for SMEs, a latest defects scheme for building warranties, and a landlord product roll out on Applied Systems.

Aviva launches business coach digital ESG tool

Aviva has launched the Sustainable Business Coach. The Coach is a free-to-use digital tool designed to help brokers discover the impact that their business is having on the environment and the wider society.

According to the insurer, the product was created with brokers, for brokers, and will help them to set sustainability goals and benchmark their progress towards Net Zero.

Developed in partnership with non-profit organisation Future-Fit, and