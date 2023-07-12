Insurance Age

In Depth: Legal expenses cover… needed more than ever?

Cutting costs_concept
    • Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Clients may want brokers to advise on how to reduce premiums on legal insurance, but this is the one add-on to hang onto according to providers as Rachel Gordon discovers.

Increasing numbers of people are searching for ways to cut back on cover as the cost-of-living crisis carries on regardless. And with money tight, ditching an insurance add-on like legal expenses appears an easy way to save costs.

The British Insurance Broker Association’s cost-of-living Crisis survey found that 42% of people had removed an add-on from car and motorcycle and 38% had done so from buildings and contents insurance.

42%

Biba’s Crisis survey found 42% of people had removed an

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Products

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: