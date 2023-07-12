In Depth: Legal expenses cover… needed more than ever?
Clients may want brokers to advise on how to reduce premiums on legal insurance, but this is the one add-on to hang onto according to providers as Rachel Gordon discovers.
Increasing numbers of people are searching for ways to cut back on cover as the cost-of-living crisis carries on regardless. And with money tight, ditching an insurance add-on like legal expenses appears an easy way to save costs.
The British Insurance Broker Association’s cost-of-living Crisis survey found that 42% of people had removed an add-on from car and motorcycle and 38% had done so from buildings and contents insurance.42%
Biba’s Crisis survey found 42% of people had removed an
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Products
Broking telematics under the spotlight as motor insurers withhold or pull capacity
The broking telematics market has had a few setbacks of late with Unipol pulling capacity and Lumun pivoting to become an MGA. But as Saxon East discovers, there are positive signs on the road ahead too.
MGA Inperio launches new PI product for surveyors
Managing general agent Inperio has launched a new product for surveyors, Insurance Age can reveal.
MGAs fear regulatory scrutiny will deter new entrants and diversification
Nine in 10 managing general agents believe that regulatory scrutiny will increase over the coming year, potentially deterring more entrants into the space.
Capacity provider Accredited backs MGA home specialist
Accredited Insurance (Europe) has backed managing general agent Integra Insurance Solutions with fresh capacity.
Jensten Group acquires telemarketing business to boost organic growth
Jensten Group has acquired More Telemarketing, an insurance telemarketing business with a specialism in generating opportunities in the SME and corporate space.
Renovation Underwriting rolls out non-negligence liability cover
Managing general agent Renovation Underwriting has launched non-negligence liability cover available either as part of a wider renovation cover or as a standalone product.
Ecclesiastical targets leisure venues in growth drive
Ecclesiastical is launching a new leisure product as part of its plans to double the size of the business.
Commercial Express teams up with Brit and Ascot for shop scheme
Managing general agent Commercial Express has unveiled a new shop scheme.