Commercial Express launches residential property owners scheme

Commercial Express has launched a residential property owners product, Let Secure, underwritten by Covéa.

According to the managing general agent, Let Secure provides insurance cover for buildings, contents, loss of rent/alternative accommodation and property owners’ liability insurance and is suitable for residential property owners who let out to professionals, students and DSS non-referrals tenants.

The new product is in addition to the three other residential property owners schemes in the Commercial Express portfolio.

Some features included in the latest offering are:

Trace & access - £10