Ceta launches notional home insurance product
It is available to brokers using Ceta’s Infinity Platform and gives clients blanket cover for £1m on their property and £100,000 for contents.
The product was developed with, and is supported by, Prestige Underwriting.
James O’Hara, commercial director at Ceta Insurance, said: “Prestige Notional is a great addition to our suite of standard and non-standard products. From a compliance perspective notional sum policies are a good option for brokers if their clients are unsure about the level of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Products
Most read
- Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
- Greggs ups events in Zurich BI £150m court case claim
- FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings
- Clear buys ProAktive
- Acrisure plants flag in UK with Russell Scanlan buy
- Jensten expects to reach £500m GWP goal by the end of the year
- ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens