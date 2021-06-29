Towergate launches commercial and property quote and buy scheme

The products are underwritten by Modus and the launch is Towergate’s first online combined scheme, administered through a single platform, where residential, commercial and unoccupied property owners’ covers are available for brokers to quote and buy under the same policy.

The scheme is hosted on the SchemeServe platform and has been designed and built to administer the online quotes, policy adjustments, cancellations and auto-generated policy documents, all through the platform.

