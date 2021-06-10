CFC launches micro M&A liability product

CFC Underwriting has launched transaction liability solution aimed at unlocking the micro segment of the M&A market.

According to CFC, micro M&A represents the largest volume of deals, and CFC estimates it could be worth up to £5.7bn ($8bn) in grow written premium.

CFC suggested that the segment has “been all but ignored by the insurance market to date”.

Policy

To address this, CFC’s Private Enterprise policy insures the sellers of small businesses with an enterprise value of between $250,000