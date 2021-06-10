CFC launches micro M&A liability product
CFC Underwriting has launched transaction liability solution aimed at unlocking the micro segment of the M&A market.
According to CFC, micro M&A represents the largest volume of deals, and CFC estimates it could be worth up to £5.7bn ($8bn) in grow written premium.
CFC suggested that the segment has “been all but ignored by the insurance market to date”.
Policy
To address this, CFC’s Private Enterprise policy insures the sellers of small businesses with an enterprise value of between $250,000
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Broker staff member "critical" after knife attack outside office in the Midlands
- Wednesbury broker dies after stabbing
- FSCS declares unrated Gefion has failed
- Hiscox takes from RSA for head of art and private client role
- Marsh regional director moves to Aston Lark
- How are brokers adapting to millennials’ needs?
- What fraud trends should brokers watch out for?