MGA Integra added to CDL

Integra Insurance Solutions, the UK-based MGA owned by the Hannover Re Group, has gone live with CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing (IHP) hub solution, Proteus.

CDL said that this extends Integra’s control and distribution of home insurance products across its broker community and accelerating speed of delivery.

According to the software house, Proteus gives Integra the ability to deliver changes to products and pricing in real-time and at pace, enabling the MGA to support brokers by instantly