Beazley launches cyber and breach response portal
The portal gives brokers access to a suite of information on cyber risk.
Beazley has launched a cyber and breach response portal containing an all-encompassing set of resources designed to help broker partners and coverholders stay informed and educated on the constantly evolving cyber risk landscape.
Once registered, brokers will have unlimited access to a vast suite of information – from cyber basics, through to industry-specific issues, regulatory updates, product information, breach and claim examples and risk insights. Brokers will also be able to access a wide variety of external sources from selected partners that provide additional knowledge and insight.
Prepare
Paul Bantick, global head of cyber & technology insurance at Beazley, said: “It is very difficult if not impossible for most organisations to completely avoid cyber risk, particularly in the current remote-working environment. But they can prepare for it.
“The insurance market can play a crucial role in helping prepare, which is why we have created this portal. The portal provides international brokers with the valuable insight and tools they need to understand the risk environment faced by our mutual clients face in these challenging times.”
The portal is aimed at international brokers placing non-US risks. It complements beazleybreachsolutions.com, Beazley’s dedicated site for cyber insurance clients, which offers information and resources to help them understand the available services, and to best prepare and plan for a data breach event.
