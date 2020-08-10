Fiducia develops terrorism policy
Specialty MGA Fiducia has developed a Nuclear, Biological, Chemical and Radiological (NBCR) terrorism product.
The Leeds-based MGA has partnered with Lloyd’s syndicates to offer the new standalone policy, which will sit alongside its current terrorism product.
The MGA said that terrorism experts had flagged the potential for an increase in NBCR terrorist attacks.
Fiducia has partnered with Ascot and Chaucer syndicates at Lloyd’s to create the new NBCR cover which will provide brokers across
