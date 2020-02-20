Acturis expands cyber offering with Qomplx
Qomplx’s WonderCover product offers parametric cyber cover either as a standalone product or as an add-on.
Acturis has launched Qomplx Underwriting’s new WonderCover product on its e-trade platform.
The software provider described WonderCover as a parametric multi-peril cyber product aimed at SMEs.
WonderCover offers combined cover for cyber breach, IT interruption and terrorism, and is available to brokers as a standalone policy or add-on for other lines.
The product is backed by Chaucer.
Launch
Thomas Stuart, product development director at Acturis, commented: “Over the last two years Acturis has worked with a number of insurers to launch e-trade products offering cyber cover. Our latest product introduces a new MGA – Qomplx – into this market.”
Dr Raveem Ismail, chief underwriting officer at Qomplx, added: “WonderCover protects against two of the most critical business risks facing SMEs.
“It provides certainty and transparency, a straightforward application process, and prompt payment of claims for cyber and terrorism disruption.
“Claims are paid if the triggers occur and the insured has no need to prove the size of their loss.”
Cyber
The announcement with Qomplx follows two cyber launches on Acturis last year.
In October 2019, the software provider unveiled its first add-on cyber offering in partnership with HSB Engineering.
This was soon followed by the addition of CPP Group UK’s cyber product to its e-trade platform.
All three products are aimed at SME businesses.
