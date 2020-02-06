CLS launches planning refusal cover
MGA has worked with Team Partnership to develop the offering.
CLS Risk Solutions has launched an abortive planning costs product alongside risk management firm Team Partnership.
The product is designed to cover the associated costs of planning applications being refused.
The firms have secured capacity with Great Lakes Insurance SE, an arm of Munich Re, to provide the new offering.
Costs
Costs associated with planning refusal typically include site investigations, planning fees, project management costs, legal fees, and market research.
CLS said its new product aims to transfer the risks of planning refusal from developer to insurer.
Chris Gwynn, lead underwriter at CLS, commented: “This new product provides an indispensable tool for developers looking to manage the uncertainties involved in the planning process and can be combined with CLS’s existing judicial review, legal indemnity, rights of light, and environmental products to offset the risks associated with a development.”
