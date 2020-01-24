Insurance Age

Hiscox adds extensions to technology cover

Technology progression
Provider now covers intellectual property infringement and pre-claims assistance, as well as unlimited business interruption for firms up to £2m.

Hiscox has announced extensions to its technology insurance.

According to the provider, the policy, which includes professional indemnity cover, now offers:

  • Unlimited business interruption: covering loss of income, loss of gross profit, and increased cost of working.
  • Intellectual property infringement: covering claims arising from infringement of patents or misappropriation of trade secrets.
  • Pre-claims assistance: covering fees, costs and expenses to investigate or monitor a potential claim.

The insurer said the policy is suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Unlimited business interruption covers UK-based companies with turnover up to £2m.

Growth
Tom Dixon, head of technology at Hiscox UK, commented: “The UK technology sector is thriving. Growth here outpaces the rest of the economy by some way, but with sizable opportunity comes increased risk.

“Technology businesses are unique; they evolve and scale quickly and face risks that other businesses are shielded from, so it’s important that their insurance reflects this.

“We’ve been providing technology insurance for 25 years and insure over 75,000 businesses in the UK, so we understand the challenges these businesses face.”

