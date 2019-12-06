Product review: Accessible cyber

Paul Beck, managing director of Direct Insurance Corporate Risks, reviews CPP Secure's Cyber Insurance for SME

Product: CPP Secure Cyber Insurance for SME

Commission paid: Competitive

Minimum premium: £92.31 plus IPT

Contact: [email protected]

Coverage: Business interruption: digital data; replacement/reinstatement; network security and privacy; notification expenses; forensic investigation; credit monitoring; legal advice; PR expenses; regulatory investigations and penalties; extortion; multimedia liability.

Excess: Zero to £1000 depending on size of risk.

Key benefits

▶ Low excess/no excess for remediation.

▶ Free antivirus software and cloud backup storage with each policy.

▶ Available both for standalone sale and as an attached sale.

▶ Protection from cyber-attack and any liabilities that arise due to a breach of privacy legislation, including the Data Protection Act and the GDPR.

▶ Public relations company to mitigate against any reputational damage.

▶ A specialist forensic company to investigate what data has been compromised.

▶ Direct access to a 24/7/365 helpline in the event of an incident.

Verdict

Paul Beck, managing director, Direct Insurance Corporate Risks, comments: ”The CPP Secure product is a basic cyber product designed for the micro SME market which offers protection against cyber attack and data breaches for businesses with an online presence and who accept credit card payments. The low minimum premium makes it extremely attractive to small business clients who would not normally justify the spend on a cyber product. The excesses are also low, which again will be attractive for this end of the market. The cover for remediation costs and the access to a helpline with specialist IT and PR support will be the key buying features for the target market, who will not normally have access to any in-house IT resource or expertise, and this is to be welcomed.

“On the downside, I believe that these small and micro SME clients are just as vulnerable to social engineering fraud as larger companies and there is no cover for ‘cyber crime’ under this policy. However, providing the lack of crime coverage is made clear to the client, this entry level cyber product and helpline, pitched at a price point that will make cyber insurance accessible to the micro SME sector, does offer good value.”

Overall rating **** (4/5)