Flood forecasting firm Previsico launches nationwide
InsurTech Futures: The firm is looking to partner with commercial and HNW brokers.
Flood forecasting firm Previsico has announced that its service is now available nationwide.
The InsurTech partners with brokers and insurers to offer flood prediction services to customers, alerting them to properties and assets at immediate risk of damage.
Previsico also said that its mapping service, developed in partnership with IBM, can be used to help claims teams determine the best routes of access to properties affected by flooding.
Jonathan Jackson, CEO at Previsico, commented: “The current spate of catastrophic flooding in the UK, particularly in the north, supports the timely need for Previsico going live nationwide, following successful pilots in four UK cities.”
The firm explained that its offering is best suited to brokers operating in the commercial and high net worth spaces.
Growth
Previsico also announced today (14 November) that it had bolstered its team with a key hire.
Graham Brogden, previously head of technical claims at Aviva, has joined the InsurTech as an advisor.
Brogden has also served as the chairman of the Department for Environment, Flood and Rural Affairs’ flood resilience committee.
The firm commented that Brogden was joining a “diverse, expanding and highly-skilled team”.
