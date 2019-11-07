Product review: Management liabilty made easy
Need to know
- This product has been reviewed by brokers and rated from one to five stars, based on the policy’s key benefits. * = Poor ** = Average *** = Good **** = Very good ***** = Excellent
Keeley Theron, commercial manager at SJL Insurance, reviews C-Quence's ML5 Management Liability Insurance product
Product: ML5 – Management Liability Insurance
Underwriter: C-Quence
Commission paid: Not disclosed
Coverage: Modular policy with covers for management liability, employment practices liability, pension trustee liability, crime, and cyber breach response. Modular in nature – so can create policy combinations to suit client needs rather than traditional siloed product lines. Policy documentation is auto-generated and reflects the specific choices made (bespoke wording). Supported by an endorsement library that seamlessly slots any amendments into the relevant policy section.
Minimum premium: £150
Excess: Variable within each module. Can be altered by the broker to meet client specific needs.
Contact: Stephen Muir, [email protected], 07882 826864
Key benefits
▶ Concise – significantly shorter than comparable policies.
▶ Broad policy coverage.
▶ Fewer exclusions, definitions and conditions make it easy to see what is covered.
▶ Easy to understand – considerable effort has been made to use normal English and avoid arcane insurance jargon.
▶ Client bespoke policies generated and delivered the moment the policy is bound.
▶ A customisable modular approach to policy wordings designed to help transform broker and client experience.
Verdict
Keeley Theron, commercial manager, SJL Insurance, comments: ”The ever evolving needs of consumers has led InsureTech MGA C-Quence to develop an ML product which can be tailored to your customer’s risk profile. The underlying C-Q Elements platform simplifies and streamlines the process of quote-and-buy for brokers with features such as one click KYC, integrated back office and data analytics tools. Indeed, C-Q Elements has been developed through a collaborative broker feedback approach and, as such, delivers an insightful, efficient and intuitive platform from which brokers can transact, manage, compare and renew cover.
“The policy documentation is supported by an endorsement library that seamlessly slots any amendments into the relevant policy section, allowing the policy document and the policy wording to be auto-generated and to reflect the specific modular choices made by the client. The documents and wording have also been simplified to make them accessible to policy holders.”
Overall rating: **** (4/5)
▶▶ Rate this product at www.insuranceage.co.uk/topics/product-reviews
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Products
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Wilby warns customers of fraudulent spoofed calls
- Macbeth makes first ever deal with CMJ Insurance Brokers buy
- Radius Payment Solutions buys The Burley Group
- Profits soar again at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions
- Gravity buys Hagley Insurance Brokers
- Russell Bence joins Blink Intermediary Solutions
- Least and most profitable scheme lines revealed