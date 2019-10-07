Product review: Proper property
Chris Howell, managing director at Seaway Insurance Consultants, reviews U-sure's Residential Property Owners product
Product: Residential Property Owners
Underwriter: Lloyd’s & Axa XL Catlin
Commission paid: Negotiable
Coverage: Full perils including Accidental and Malicious Damage
Minimum premium: £137.00 including IPT & Fee
Excess: £100.00 £250 EOW £1,000 Subsidence
Contact: [email protected] 01633 838926
Key benefits
▶ No minimum security
▶ Escape of water covered including costs of locating the source of damage
▶ Property owners’ liabilty up to £5m
▶ Accidental damage covered and malicious damage or theft/attempted theft by a tenant up to £5,000
▶ Up to 25% discounts available
▶ Free £10,000 contents
▶ Theft covered as well as up to £2,500 for replacement locks
Verdict
Chris Howell, managing director at Seaway Insurance Consultants, comments: ”We have had a relationship with U-Sure for many years so are pleased to see this is a product that has all standard covers as a starting point. However, I do have a query because the underwriters do not occupy the same building or organisation as the claims administration. In this instance I note that Questgates provide the administration of claims.
“Under general exclusions, damage caused by domestic pets is excluded, insects or vermin or poor maintenance, and this applies to both buildings
and contents.
“It is pleasing to see that trace and access limit is £5,000 and that on transfer of the property the purchaser has cover under the policy unless the property is unoccupied and up to £5,000 for damage caused deliberately by tenant and up to £1,000 for removal of animal and insect nests.
“Also note that the sums insured are based on ‘declared value’.”
Overall rating **** (4/5)
