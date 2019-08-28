CFC updates product recall suite

Product now includes cover for animal by-product contamination in vegan and vegetarian food and protection against government plant suspension.

Specialist provider, CFC has added to its product recall package to include recall costs resulting from intellectual property infringement.

The managing general agent claimed this type of cover has become increasingly important as a result of society’s current consumer driven brand awareness.

Cover for animal by-product contamination where animal DNA is found in vegan or vegetarian products is now part of the suite. It now also features cover for government plant suspension.

Practice leader, crisis management – product recall, Natasha Catchpole, said: “The risk environment is constantly evolving, creating previously unforeseen new exposures for the insurance industry to address.

“Recalls of any kind can impact cash flow, squeezing a company’s ability to pay staff, purchase raw materials or even continue production.”

She concluded: “While many companies have adequate cover from third party lawsuits, they often do not consider how they would safeguard their own day-to-day business costs.”

Hacking

The original product was put forward in 2016 and included cover against recall events stemming from the hacking of automotive products and malicious product tampering caused by an electronic attack, and failure of food and beverage products to meet religious requirements.

Catchpole has previously written a blog for Insurance Age examining how stronger food labelling laws would affect brokers.

So far this year CFC has launched a pollution liability product suite, a digital health insurance product, a cyber platform and a risk management product for technology businesses.

