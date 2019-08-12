Uinsure adds LV Broker to panel

The provider now works with LV, Axa, Ageas and RSA.

Uinsure, which white-labels insurer products and works with UK brokers, has added LV Broker to its list of providers.

To access the products brokers register for Uinsure, which describes itself as an insurer with a panel, and offers a variety of general insurance products.

According to Uinsure, LV’s addition to the panel means it can now provide quotes for six bedroom properties and provide up to £5,000 cover for specified bikes.

Stature

Paul Kelly, director of product development, commented: “LV are one of the largest insurance companies in the UK and for good reason. Their size, stature, reputation and history truly speak for themselves. Aligning with them is a huge statement of intent and we’re thrilled to welcome them to our panel of leading UK insurers.

“Their addition will enhance the options available to our customers and widen our footprint. We are extremely excited about this announcement and with the addition of LV Broker to our panel the future is certainly bright for Uinsure.”

Former Ageas-boss Barry Smith became a non-executive director at Uinsure in 2016. He also joined LV as a non-exec in 2018.

Michael Lawrence, director of distribution and underwriting at LV Broker, added: “We’re pleased to be able to join Uinsure’s panel, and look forward to working together with them.

“The way Uinsure has embraced technology fits with our wider business strategy and we hope the partnership will prove to be mutually beneficial.”

