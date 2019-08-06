Open GI reveals B2C platform

The system is aimed at the broker market and has been designed to improve the online experience.

Open GI has unveiled Digital Elements, an enhanced portfolio of real-time, digital B2C solutions developed for the broker market, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to the software house, the product is an addition to Open GI’s existing digital range and offers the market access to a collection of responsive business to consumers (B2C) platforms “packed with the latest technology”.

The company, headline sponsor for Broker Expo, detailed that the proposition has been designed to help improve the online experience for brokers’ clients and prospects when purchasing and dealing with their insurance needs.

Expectations

Chief marketing officer Nick Giddings explained: “Today we live in an age where we no longer ‘go online’ we ‘live online’ – consumer expectations in the digital retail arena rise year after year and the same expectations apply when purchasing insurance.”

The tool is also available to the MGA market. It follows the launch of the tech provider’s Mobius platform which was revealed in 2018.

Giddings continued: “As a software partner, we need to ensure we are able to equip the broking and MGA community with the right tools to fulfil consumer needs.”

Describing the product as cost-effective and dynamic, Giddings concluded: “Digital Elements presents a new dynamic of cost-effective B2C technology and provides brokers and MGAs with the ability to select the module that best suits their digital requirements.

“By implementing the latest technology and framework, we can allow Brokers and MGAs to inject a ready-made B2C trading solution into their daily operations in a cost-effective way and within a very short time frame.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.